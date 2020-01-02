What are we for? Why did God make us? This is a question a little boy asked me one Sunday. It’s a beautiful question for beginning a new year.
There are questions, often asked by children, that are comparable to asking the improbable, the impossible. Theologian-philosopher C.S. Lewis teased: Is yellow square or round? How many hours are there in a mile? Will we ever truly comprehend? Are impossible questions nonsense questions? No. We try. It’s our nature. We humans must know. Our minds probe the unknowable.
Why did God make us? This little boy went right to it, didn’t he? How you answer this question pretty much determines your destiny.
I read about kittens who suffer severe stress hormones if their feral mother is forced to be away from her kittens for long periods in search for food. Those stress hormones cause those kittens to lose the ability to bond and trust. Similarly, cat experts have learned that if kittens fail to learn to trust humans when they are eight to 10 weeks old, they almost never can be domesticated as house cats and will never relate well with humans.
What can we learn about ourselves from kittens? What do frightened kittens teach us about trust? About faith?
How many of us think that what we call God is a cosmic sadist, a trickster, or a convenient sky-god myth? How many of us think God is nonexistent? How many of us believe God is reality, not that God exists or is nonexistent, but that God is the very verb of existence?
Again, as C.S. Lewis wrote: “You can’t really test the strength of a rope until you are asked to hang from it over a cliff.”
Why did God make us?
Your destiny is determined by how you answer this question. Were you made for trust or distrust? For belonging or for being apart? Did you come into being, into existence, so you would be liked by everyone? Were you made so you could suck the world dry to be rich and happy, leap-frogging to the head of the line? Were you made so you could become the incredible martyr by letting everyone walk all over you? Were you made so you would medicate yourself so you never feel any pain? Were you made so you could muddle through until it is over? Were you made so you could get rewarded here by God with spiritual blessings or with material blessings? Were you made so you could get rewarded at the end with heaven as escape?
Or were you made — both as a biological entity and a spiritual reality — to glorify God and enjoy God-ness forever? That is our classical answer to the meaning of life. You don’t need to climb a Tibetan mountain to talk to a guru to discover the meaning of life. It’s right in front of us, plain as day. We are meant to ever draw closer to divine truth until we eventually push through the saran wrap layer of time and space and become one with truth and goodness.
Which pretty much means that we can distill this phrase down into a still finer blend. What were you made for? How about what Jesus himself says: “to love God and love your neighbor as yourself.”
The screwdriver was made for a purpose. Designed and crafted for a particular purpose. Tough to sew a button with a screwdriver, but perfect for tightening a bolt or screwing a kitchen rack into the stud. Each is designed for a purpose.
We too are designed for life and life’s opportunities. Designed for love, hope and faith. Designed to see each other as our neighbor and to be neighborly. Designed to create heaven on earth as a precursor of things to come. Designed for God by God.
Frankly, to be filled with doom and gloom, to enter the gift of this New Year with dread and fear, is a surrender to faithlessness, a denial of who we are meant to be, a denial of who we are, a denial of God’s faith in you.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.