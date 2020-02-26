I
In two days a leap day gets added to our calendar. Feb. 29! Wow! Are we getting an extra day, a bonus day this year? Why did they add it onto February? It doesn’t deserve it. Who chose awful February to receive it? February is the one month you want to be the shortest month of the year. Whoever decided February would get this leap day must be some gloomy fellow who revels in cold nights, gray skies and enjoys it when everyone else is as miserable as he is.
The Old English got it right by calling this month, “Solmonath,” meaning “mud month.” When we throw the ball for our insane terrier, we towel him off before coming back inside. The Asian custom of removing shoes before trekking about the house has become our tradition.
Why cold, dank, miserable, dismal, gray February? Why couldn’t they have added this special leap day to a month that deserves it, October or May? Award this bonus day to a cheerful month. Melancholy is one thing, depression is another. Melancholy is brooding and rueful, conjured by deep empathy toward the human condition, human struggles, social unfairness. Depression is a condition of despair and isolation, listlessness and hopelessness. Melancholy nudges you toward others. Depression, warranting care, patience and treatment, pulls you away from others.
We blame the Romans for this February leap day. February was originally inserted as the last month of the year. March was designated the first month of the year. That fits, for March is spring’s herald month, vernal equinox and all. Yes, those are daffodils and tulips poking their heads up through the midden of old leaves and onion grass. February’s name comes from the Roman festival of Februa, the month of fasting, purification, purgation. February got trimmed, so it had room to spare. They at least stuck Valentine’s Day in the middle. Similar to the Christian liturgical season of Lent, introduced by yesterday’s Ash Wednesday (and those fun-filled, frolicking words of “Remember man, that thou art dust and unto dust thou shalt return”), those pagan Romans conducted purification rituals to get ready for a new year. Clear out the old, bring in the new. Shriven and shrove. Clear it out, ready for new.
I’ve been wrong. Calling leap day, February 29, an extra day is misleading. Leap day is more accurately a correction day. According to my handy Farmer’s Almanac: “Earth takes a fraction longer than the Gregorian calendar’s 365 days to complete its orbit around the sun – about .2422 of a day more. Adding an extra day to the calendar every four years or so keeps it synchronized with the four seasons. Without leap days, the calendar would be off by about 5 hours, 48 minutes, 45 seconds each year.” Can’t have that, however artificial it is how we keep time. Our calendars, our clocks, are contrived, adjustable. Time and speed aren’t. Nature isn’t. Leap day. Leap year. What’s this business about daylight-saving time? If nature is Mother Nature, she can be a demanding disciplinarian.
So it’s wrong to call it an extra day, a bonus day. It’s as cruel as how we trick kids into thinking a snow day is a freebie. Sorry, they just tack on those class days to the end of the school year when their sneakers are bursting to run free. For shame, you cruel academic monsters! Feb. 29 is a horologist’s correction day. It’s a recalculation day, a recalibration day. It’s not as if Mother Nature is going to change to suit us.
Earth is going to do what Earth does. We’re tricksters, tricking ourselves into thinking somehow we’re in charge. Often we’d prefer to change our realities if we could. If we could. How often can we change those realities? It depends on the reality. Mostly, we’re left with us changing us, us becoming the change required. We adapt, we adjust, we recalibrate. It’s up to us to adjust to realities that remain immutable and inalterable. True for the Earth’s orbit around the sun, true for global warming and climate change, true for human nature, true for illness and aging and death.
Nature does its thing and we respond as best, as wisely, as cleverly as we can. Either adapt or deny. We can guess where denial leads us.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.