Danville, among other school districts, is proposing how to open school. We cannot accurately call it ‘reopening’ school because school never truly closed; It just transmogrified into an unsatisfying cyber version. How shall we restart this fall? What about extracurricular activities, such as drama, forensics, band and sports?
Trump wants schools to open. Who doesn’t? Ask those parents forced to suspend their careers. Let’s have Donald volunteer to teach civics in Greely, Fort Collins, where our daughter teaches language arts to the children of Greeley’s meat packing plant. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos demands schools open, or else. How about she drive a school bus? How about Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spend a week as lunch lady?
Decades ago my church’s leadership made a wise decision when we were contemplating a building expansion. Almost everyone in the congregation agreed to the concept and necessity. Our Sunday school classrooms were unsafe and unpleasant. The leadership of the church, however, concluded we wouldn’t begin the project until certain conditions were met, in particular, until consensus was reached by attaining contributions amounting to 1/3 of the project’s cost. Conditions were met. The expansion was built. It was paid off within two years. Our church leaders provided good government. Good government yields good results. The converse also is true.
Which conditions must be met before schools open for in-class sessions? Ask South Korea, Canada, Germany, even Italy. We can learn from them.
Maybe we do need to go back to school. Back to basics: What is the purpose of government, whether Congress or school boards? Warning: There will be a test.
In the Declaration of Independence, our framers declared governments are instituted to secure our inalienable rights, among them life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Happiness, in that era, didn’t mean personal indulgence (tavern pints, Miami sunbathing). Moral philosophy defines happiness as the temperament and discipline of moral goodness promoting common opportunity and prosperity. Good start.
Later, the U.S. Constitution was drafted and adopted “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Good checklist.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on January 6, 1941, confronting world war, delivered a speech highlighting four freedoms that all worthy nations must defend: “The first is freedom of speech and expression – everywhere in the world. The second is freedom of every person to worship God in his own way – everywhere in the world. The third is freedom from want – which, translated into world terms, means economic understandings which will secure to every nation a healthy peacetime life for its inhabitants — everywhere in the world. The fourth is freedom from fear – which means a worldwide reduction of armaments … in such a thorough fashion that no nation will be in a position to commit an act of physical aggression against any neighbor — anywhere in the world.”
We add two more: freedom from ignorance and freedom from trammeled, suppressed voting.
Are you ready for the test now? It’ll be true/false, multiple choice and essay. Surprise, we are the test. This is the test. What’s the latest COVID body count? How many people have lost their health insurance? What’s happening to small businesses? What’s the real kitchen economy these days, as opposed to the helium Dow Jones economy? How is our citizen’s ability to vote being stifled? Do we hallow truth, facts, data? Has the White House investigated if Putin’s bounties happened? How many children – from Flint to El Paso – are unhappy pawns in a cruel power play? Where is the temperament and discipline of moral goodness creating personal and social happiness? Do we see how challenges create opportunities, how solutions are revealed by the problems?
What’s our grade? A? B? C? D? Or have we flunked? No grading on a curve. What’s our grade point average compared to the world? Once upon a time we were ranked top of the class, respected and admired by the world as Guardian of Good Government, government securing inalienable rights and freedoms. Why do so many other countries now pity us sulking in the corner of the classroom with a dunce cap on our head?
So why government? Government’s job is to insure these freedoms and rights. The duty of citizenship is to insure that our neighbors benefit from these freedoms and rights. How we choose to use our freedoms and rights is up to us each.
America had better go back to school.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.