DANVILLE — Mahoning Township police charged a Williamsport man with possessing marijuana and pills after his vehicle crossed the center yellow line and white fog line of Montour Boulevard near Schoolhouse Road Feb. 22.
Patrolman Ryan Pander said he detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle owned by Joshua D. House, 34, who admitted to smoking marijuana "a little bit ago" before being stopped.
Pander found 3.9 grams of marijuana in a clear bag, a clear glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue and five pink six-sided pills in a bag in the vehicle.
House admitted the pills were buprenorphine and said he didn't have a prescription for them, according to the charges.
Pander charged him with possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in a single lane.