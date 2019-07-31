DANVILLE — A former mobile therapist and behavioral specialist whom an investigator said confessed to Medicaid fraud of more than $2,000 from KidsPeace of Danville, will face Montour County Court action.
Mikelanne Welliver, 45, of White Hall Road, Turbotville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
State attorney general office special agent Ryan King said Welliver wrote a confession. He charged her with submitting false information, services not rendered, misrepresentation, theft by deception and forgery resulting in theft of more than $2,000 from Community Care Behavioral Health Organization and the Medical Assistance Program from Jan. 10, 2017, through Feb. 16, 2018.
Welliver told King she falsified records to KidsPeace for financial gain. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Welliver was employed by KidPeace, of 340 Railroad St., with a caseload of about 10 clients for services in their homes, schools or daycares of any combination of the three in Columbia, Montour or Northumberland counties, according to the charges. Clients have autism, emotional disturbances or related behavioral health issues.
KidsPeace provides home, school and community based behavioral health rehabilitative services for children and adolescents. The investigation began from a referral from the Community Care Behavioral Health Organization through the Bureau of Program Integrity. KidsPeace submits claims, based on services reported by their employees on their behavioral health rehabilitative services forms, to the community care organization that pays the claims.
The community organization alleged the defendant submitted forms and service progress notes to KidsPeace indicating mobile therapist and behavior specialist consultant services were provided to clients in settings such as a school when school records and, specifically visitor logs, indicated she wasn't there, the charges state.
King found several instances of fraud, including Welliver billing for mobile therapy, or MT services, from Jan. 4, 2017, through Aug. 31, 2017, for 42 individual dates in a home setting and one date at a school. A client's mother noted that a Feb. 24, 2017, date of service was inaccurate even though she confirmed the authenticity of her signature citing occasions when the defendant had her sign blank encounter forms. The client's mother noted that date was the client's birthday and added that the defendant stopped by briefly to wish the client a happy birthday, but no services were provided.
Welliver billed for BSC services she claimed to have provided from Jan. 10, 2017, through July 18, 2017, for 17 dates in a school and two dates at a home. School visitor logs didn't contain her name on a particular date or showed the defendant inflated the length of service, King said. For the home setting, the client's mother said the defendant never provided services at the locations and said both signatures were forged.
King alleged Welliver billed BSC for services she claimed to have provided Jan. 10, 2017, through Feb. 16, 2018, for 27 dates at schools and three dates at a home. King found she billed for services on Jan. 2, 2018, when school wasn't in session due to winter break and on Jan. 16, 2018, when it was canceled because of inclement weather.