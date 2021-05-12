DANVILLE — A Frackville woman has been charged by police with retail theft from the Geisinger Medical Center gift shop on April 20.
According to Patrolman Cody Clossen, of the Mahoning Township Police Department, Sherry Ann Clark, 58, of 155 S. Nice St., was allegedly identified in a security video. The person in the video, later identified as Clark, was seen removing two items from gift shop by placing them in a large purse.
The items taken were a coffee mug, with a value of $17.99 and a white draw-string bag, worth $20.99.
The items were never paid for and were missing when the woman in the video left the shop. The woman was identified by Geisinger security as Clark.
Clark was called by Mahoning Police and was asked to come in for questioning. She did so on April 30.
Clark admitted to "placing the items in her purse, but said she must have forgot to remove them to pay for them," according to police documents.
She said she "unknowingly" left with the items, unpaid. Clark also told police that she did not know where the stolen items were and hasn't looked in the purse since she had it that day.
Clark has been charged with felony retail theft, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 25, 3:30 p.m. in District Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.