DANVILLE — A Danville woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of stealing a rifle to sell in exchange for cash or for drugs Sept. 14.
Emily Huss, 25, appeared Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. She will face further county court action.
Mahoning Township Officer Ryan Pander charged Huss, of 37 Elm St., with theft and receiving stolen property of the .22-caliber L.R. Weatherby Mark XXII rifle owned by Colleen Huss.
According to the charges, Emily Huss asked Jacob Moser to help her sell the gun. Facebook messages show conversations between her and Moser talking about the gun and events after she gave it to him, police said. The gun was not recovered.