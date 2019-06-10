DANVILLE — A woman was admitted into the felony diversion program after pleading guilty to theft and fraud of a credit card. She owes $15,101 in restitution.
Torie B. Levan entered the plea to theft, a third-degree felony, and to a misdemeanor charge of fraud involving a credit card Monday before President Judge Thomas James Jr.
If she successfully completes the program, the felony will be dismissed and she will be sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.
State police charged her Jan. 1, 2017, for an incident involving a man's credit card in Valley Township.