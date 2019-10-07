DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township woman was admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for hindering the apprehension of a man a constable was attempting to serve a warrant on March 27.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. admitted Gabriel E. Powlus, 25, to the program Monday for one year. He also told her to pay fees for participation and to do 20 hours of community service.
James said successful completion of the program results in dismissal of the charge.
Township Patrolman Cody Clossen charged Powlus with attempting to hinder the apprehension of Mitchell Moyle, who was in her home at 99 Evergreen Pointe Apt. 102. He also charged her with providing false information to a law enforcement officer by telling him Moyle wasn't there when he was and disorderly conduct.
Clossen assisted constable Eamon Shoff with a warrant for Moyle at Powlus' apartment. Powlus told them she hadn't seen him in a couple of days, according to the charges.
Montour County Deputy Sheriff Will McKenna covered a window at the rear of the apartment while Danville Patrolman Joseph Eister was near the rear of the building.
Moyle tried to escape through a window in the rear of the apartment, but McKenna met him there. Shoff and Eister ran around the building to meet McKenna.
Moyle then ran back into the living room and Clossen ordered him to sit on the couch until Shoff took him into custody.