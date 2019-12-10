DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman was admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program Monday for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Judge Gary Norton admitted Katelyn Shade, 27, to the program for one year. Successful completion of the program will earn dismissal of the charge. He said she can complete the program in six months.
He also told her to attend a highway safety school, pay fees involved for the program and to compete 20 hours of community service.
County Deputy Sheriff Steve Bennick stopped her Feb. 27 on Jacob's Alley because her vehicle registration was expired.
Bennick contacted Danville Sgt. Justin Stanley after Shade appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He said she admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. She produced several items of suspected drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.