DANVILLE — A former Milton woman charged with stealing $712 from the Danville American Legion in 2018 was sentenced to 15 days to 18 months in jail on Tuesday after Judge Gary Norton converted two previous unrelated sentences from consecutive to concurrent so she won't have to serve state prison time.
Jamie L. Rosalia, 40, formerly of Milton, apologized before the judge in Montour County Court, prior to her sentencing. She will serve her time in the Columbia County Prison, which houses female prisoners. Norton granted her work release so she could continue working at Olive Garden in Luzerne County. She is serving sentences of 11 1/2 to 23 months and 12 months in unrelated cases.
In addition to sentencing Rosalia to 15 days in jail, beginning Nov. 13, with four days credit, Norton ordered her to pay court costs and a $500 fine on the theft by unlawful taking.