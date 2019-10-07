DANVILLE — A woman who is involved in a case against a Cooper Township auto dealer was admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. admitted Cherese N. Kile, who is charged with defiant trespass, Monday to the program for one year.
James said successful completion of the program results in dismissal of the charge.
Brandon M. Kile, 30, of Orangeville, previously entered a guilty plea to a summary charge before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. He was fined $1,000.
Shrawder said he pleaded to a charge of grounds for disciplinary proceedings for selling a 2006 Chevrolet Impala July 30, 2018, and not applying for a state certificate of title until Aug. 30 of that year for the vehicle previously titled outside Pennsylvania.
Because the car was titled in New Jersey, Kile's Auto Sales was required to apply for the Pennsylvania certificate of title within 20 days of the purchase and obtain a Pennsylvania certificate of title before selling it, according to the charges.
Kile completed a used vehicle order, but didn't provide the buyer with a copy, police said. The customer receipt didn't contain the vehicle identification number, police said.
Kile's Auto Sales applied for the Pennsylvania certificate of title Aug. 30, 2018, and listed the auto purchase as Aug. 30, 2018, police said. The authorized signer on the document was Cherese Kile, who was not a licensed salesperson, police said.