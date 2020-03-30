MAHONING TWP. — A Danville area woman faces driving while under the influence charges after her vehicle was found lying on the driver's side in the southbound ditch facing north after hitting an abutment head-on Feb. 26 at Linden Lane and Hawthorn Court.
Sgt. Matthew Gerst found Cynthia A. Kahler, 42, to be intoxicated based on her physical appearance and mannerisms. He said her speech was slurred and she had trouble standing without swaying. An ambulance took her to Geisinger.
Gerst charged her with general impairment, having a high blood alcohol level of 0.231 percent and careless driving.