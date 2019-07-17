DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman, who allegedly admitted smoking marijuana and possessing items used to smoke methamphetamine, will face Montour County Court action.
Katelyn Shade, 27, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
She faces charges of driving while under the infuence of drugs, possessing controlled substances and possessing drug paraphernalia.
County Deputy Sheriff Steve Bennick stopped her Feb. 27 on Jacob's Alley because her vehicle registration was expired.
Bennick contacted Danville Sgt. Justin Stanley after Shade appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He said she had admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. She produced several items of suspected drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
Stanley found a clear smoking pipe with white residue commonly used for smoking meth, several small baggies of green vegetative material consistent with marijuana and a small container with what appeared to be crystal meth.
Stanley found numerous drug paraphernalia items, including packaging material, small packages of marijuana, an Adderall pill, numerous containers with marijuana or crystal meth residue and a container of meth. A blood sample of Shade showed amphetamine, meth, Delta-9 THC2 and Delta-9 THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, police said.