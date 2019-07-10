MAHONING TWP. — A township police officer charged a Danville area woman with driving while under the influence of alcohol after she was traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone June 28 at 1156 Northumberland St.
Patrolman Ryan Pander stopped the 2002 Toyota pickup of Ardie M. Strauser, 52, of 54 Eyer Road, while doing speed enforcement. While speaking with her, he detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to the charges. She admitted to drinking beer at a friend's house an hour before, he said.
Pander charged her with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and not having a valid vehicle registration because the registration expired May 31. Her blood alcohol level was 0.097 percent, according to the charges.