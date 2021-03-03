ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Danville woman who was involved in a one-car crash has been charged by police with multiple misdemeanors resulting from driving while intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint submitted by Milton State Trooper Kyle Phillips, Heidi Roberta Vonata, of Danville, on Feb. 9, was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey van at approximately 9:51 p.m. and traveled off the road at Continental Blvd. (Route 54), in Anthony Township, Montour County. The van drove through a snow-covered grassy area before re-entering the roadway via the north berm of Route 54, Phillips said.
Vonata steered the car over the northern berm, where it hit a drainage culvert, causing it to rollover. By the time Phillips was on the scene, Vonata claimed the van had hit ice on the road causing the accident. Phillips said in his complaint that he saw no ice on the road.
Vonata's 7 year-old daughter was in the van during the crash.
Phillips subsequently suspected that Vonata had been drinking, something she admitted to. A field sobriety test was conducted. Blood was drawn later that night with a resuling BAC of .072 percent.
Vonata was charged with endangering welfare of children, DUI, careless driving, and reckless driving.
She is scheduled to appear before District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder at 11 a.m., March 17.