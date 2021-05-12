DANVILLE — A 29 year-old Danville woman allegedly kicked a doctor and hit a support staff person at Danville State Hospital, according to police.
Margarita Maldonado, of 200 Kirkbride Dr., Danville, was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault, after kicking Dr. William Rakauskas in the left leg and hitting Vicki Smith in the face, on April 1, during the course of a competency evaluation.
Rakauskas also told police that Maldonado had picked up a chair and threatened to throw it at both him and Smith.
According to a police complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Scott Carl, Maldonado had been involved in two previous assaults in March.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Marvin Shrawder is scheduled for May 20, 9:30 a.m.