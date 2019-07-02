MAHONING TWP. — A Sunbury woman allegedly possessed cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia after a township patrolman stopped her June 3 on Route 11.
Garon Fenstermaker said he discovered Jessica D. Perles, 41, had a suspended driver's license after stopping her.
She told him she had paraphernalia and cocaine in the center console of her vehicle.
Fenstermaker found four orange-topped needles, a glass pipe, a zipped plastic bag with crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
He charged her with possessing cocaine, heroin and crystal meth, possessing four needles, a glass pipe and a bag with crystal meth and driving while her license was suspended.