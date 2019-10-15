VALLEY TWP. — While state police were investigating a missing TV from a business, they said they found a Paxinos woman who possessed heroin and methamphetamine Sept. 9.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski was called to Eagle Express Lines, at 130 McCracken Road, and made contact with Charles Leitzel in the parking lot. Manager Michael Volin also met him and said Leitzel hadn't worked there since last year.
Leitzel said he was inside the business and knocked over a TV. He brought it out and put it in his van. He told police he believed it was broken and he was going to buy another one. He said he was going to bring the new TV back so no one would notice it was broken. He said the TV wasn't cracked or damaged, but he was going to take it home to make sure it worked.
Volin came out of the building at that time and said a TV was missing from inside.
Isbitski approached Leitzel's vehicle, where Nicole L. Bower Pickering, 34, sat in the front passenger side. As she got out, he observed a suspected meth pipe on the seat. She said she came with Leitzel so he could give her a tour of where he had worked. She said she went inside the building and he showed her around. She then went outside to wait for Leitzel, who came out holding a flat screen TV that was behind the passenger seat.
Leitzel and Bower Pickering admitted having a meth pipe, according to the charges. Police found a small felt bag near the center console with two unknown blue pills, a small plastic canister with suspected meth and a small green bag with suspected meth inside the felt bag. A white and black striped backpack was found in the front of the passenger seat with numerous bills and legal paperwork addressed to Bower Pickering. A purple felt bag contained a capped hypodermic needle, a small zippered plastic bag with suspected meth and a small red glassine bag with suspected heroin, police said.
Police found Bower Pickering had an active arrest warrant. They charged her with possessing heroin and meth and possessing drug paraphernalia.