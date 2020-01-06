MAHONING TWP. — Mahoning Township police charged a township woman with retail theft of iced tea and a large full bag of unknown items from Sheetz Sept. 28.
Patrolman Ryan Pander charged Chelsea A. VonBlohn, 28, with retail theft, theft and receiving stolen property. He said this is her second retail theft of items valued less than $150.
A customer reported the theft and a registration of a vehicle she left in, police said. The vehicle owner told police she gave VonBlohn a ride but didn't go in the store.
Video footage from the store showed VonBlohn enter, walk directly to the southwest corner of the store and canvass the aisles for a few minutes. It showed her take merchandise and place it in a large black tote bag, police said.
Police said VonBlohn confirmed she was the female in the camera footage.