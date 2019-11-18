MAHONING TWP. — A woman stole a rifle to sell it in exchange for cash or for drugs Sept. 14, Mahoning Township police said.
Officer Ryan Pander charged Emily Huss, 25, of 37 Emily St., with theft and receiving stolen property of the .22-caliber L.R. Weatherby Mark XXII rifle owned by Colleen Huss.
Emily Huss is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
According to the charges, Emily Huss asked Jacob Moser to help her sell the gun. Facebook messages show conversations between her and Moser talking about the gun and events after she gave it to him, police said. The gun was not recovered.