DANVILLE — A Danville area woman will face Montour County Court action for cutting the lock on a man's storage unit and removing items from his unit.
Carissa Ann Eifert, 34, waived her right Thursday to a preliminary hearing before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. She faces charges of entering a building not adapted for overnight accommodations, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Tpr. Jared Mowen was called Oct. 18 about a burglary in progress at 111 Ridge Drive. William Allen said he went to Mr. B's Storage Units to check on his storage unit, which he found open.
Allen said he saw Eifert put his property into her sedan. He asked her what she was doing and she said she pulled into the unit to go to the bathroom, found the unit open and was trying to help. Allen recorded her taking his property out of her vehicle and putting it back in the unit. When she took off, she left her driver's license with Allen, who had asked to see it. Police located her and took her into custody.
Mowen interviewed Eifert, who confessed to using bolt cutters to break into Allen's unit. She said Allen caught her in the act and confronted her. She told Mowen she knew she was wrong and that she was committing burglary and theft.