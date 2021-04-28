DANVILLE— A Bloomsburg woman has been charged by police with trespassing and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Danville Borough Police Officer Christopher Bigger was called to 316 Church St. on April 16 at 8:20 p.m. and found Kelsey Rose Chambers, 26, in an apartment she was not allowed to be in.
At the home, resident Robert Kressler told officer Bigger that he had been taking a shower and when he got out, Chambers was in his bedroom.
Kressler told police that Chambers was not allowed in the house.
Chambers admitted to Biggs that she knew she was not supposed to be in the residence.
According to police, intern Lauren McDonald told Biggs that Chambers had placed a syringe under a cushion on a chair outside.
Chambers was charged with tresspassing and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing has been set for June 9, 3:30 p.m. in District Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.