DANVILLE — A woman and a child were in a home a car struck early Monday, Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen said.
Clossen said the two weren't near where the car hit the home across from the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, on Bloom Street, at about 6:30 a.m.
He said the car, driven by Brandon Counsil, 23, of Catawissa, struck the side of the home past the living room door, resulting in the door pushed in by one and a half feet and the supports of the front porch collapsing.
The driver, who wasn't injured, told police he fell asleep.