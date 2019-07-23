Woman cited for harassment after incident in hospital The Danville News 2 hrs ago MAHONING TWP. — State police at Milton cited Reyna K. Feay, 22, of Danville State Hospital, for harassment for striking and shoving a woman and pulling her hair July 21. Tags Hospital Harassment State Police Reyna K. Feay Woman Incident Mahoning Twp. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RHOADS, Marvin Jan 8, 1943 - Jul 21, 2019 FUNK, Ryan Jan 6, 1988 - Jul 19, 2019 Wolfe, Nancy HINES, Patricia Apr 1, 1962 - Jul 20, 2019 KLINGLER, Anna May 24, 1935 - Jul 21, 2019 Follow us on Facebook