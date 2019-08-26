Woman cited for harassment, disorderly conduct By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 2 hrs ago DANVILLE — Borough police cited Shelly L. O'Dell, 49, of Danville, for harassment and disorderly conduct Aug. 20 at 1126 Mill St. Tags Disorderly Conduct Danville Police Harassment Crime Borough L. O'dell Woman COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SNYDER, Guy Sep 3, 1932 - Aug 25, 2019 RITTER, June Jun 16, 1932 - Aug 26, 2019 MEASE, Mildred Mar 27, 1930 - Aug 26, 2019 ZIMMERMAN, Shirley Oct 16, 1932 - Aug 25, 2019 HEINTZELMAN, Ruth Dec 5, 1948 - Aug 24, 2019 Follow us on Facebook