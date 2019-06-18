Woman cited for putting garbage bag in playground dumpster By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 31 min ago DANVILLE — Borough police cited Ashley M. Mensch, 33, of Berwick, for theft of services for putting a bag of garbage in a Washies Playground dumpster June 12. Tags Dumpster Police Borough Playground Berwick Ashley M. Mensch Danville COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Click HERE to view or buy photos Obituaries LOSIENIECKI, Sandra Aug 6, 1935 - Jun 16, 2019 FOX, LeRoy May 22, 1943 - Jun 14, 2019 HEIMBACH, John Dec 29, 1925 - Jun 15, 2019 BAILEY JEFFERSON, Hazel Nov 6, 1916 - Jun 16, 2019 REBER, Geraldine Aug 15, 1930 - Jun 16, 2019 Follow us on Facebook