DANVILLE — A Riverside woman, facing driving while under the influence of alcohol charges related to causing an accident, left her 5-year-old child alone so she could go buy more wine, police said.
Officer Eric Routch saw two women looking at damage to their vehicles Feb. 19 when he walked out of the Danville Weis Markets. One woman told him she would like to report the accident. Routch said there was a large scrape on the woman's vehicle door.
Sarah L. Duignan, 39, gave him an old New York driver's license and said she moved to the area months ago but didn't change her address.
When he was next to her, he said he could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Duignan.
The other woman said she pulled out of a parking spot and Duignan's car continued to back up so she blew her horn. A supermarket employee who was walking by said he heard the horn from his vehicle at the end of the parking lot.
Duignan, who spoke with slurred speech, said she didn't hear the horn, according to the charges.
She told the officer she drank two glasses of wine about a half-hour before the accident. Duignan failed field sobriety tests, Routch said.
After he placed her in the back of the patrol car, she started to yell loudly that she needed to be home because she left her 5-year-old child at home so she could go to Weis Markets for more wine. Riverside police confirmed the location and safety of the child.
Routch charged her with having a high rate of alcohol, or a blood alcohol level of 0.204 percent, general impairment, careless driving, limitations on backing and failure to notify a change in address.