DANVILLE — A Minnesota woman who failed the Montour County Felony Diversion Program was sentenced to nine months to four years in state prison.
Sherry L. Drake apologized to President Judge Thomas James Jr. Monday.
Her attorney, Kyle Rude, asked for a split sentence since Drake is four months pregnant and didn't want to have the baby in a prison setting.
James said her offense was serious and she blew her chance to have a felony charge dismissed through the one-year program.
Drake previously entered guilty pleas to a felony of conspiracy, to possessing marijuana edibles and to a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct for reckless transportation March 23, 2018, in Valley Township.
Drake, who used tissues to wipe tears, relapsed, Rude said.
He said she has been going to a methadone clinic daily and she was told if she went "cold turkey" it could affect her health and the health of her child. He said she was afraid of a miscarriage.
Rude said she has someone who can care for the child.
James said he had no problem with allowing her to take methadone.
He also ordered her to pay a $400 fine and to begin serving the sentence immediately.
On a disorderly conduct misdemeanor charge, he ordered her to pay a $100 fine and to serve a concurrent one year's probation.