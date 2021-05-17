DANVILLE — A Danville woman who was at the Montour County Courthouse for a mandated meeting with parole officers failed a drug test.
The officers were then given permission by Loren Rosa Oberdorf, 40, of 307 Moser Rd., to search her car, a 2007 Honda, where they found items consistent with the use of controlled substances, said Danville Borough Officer Jared Bangs in his police criminal complaint.
Oberdorf was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, after police found several clear plastic bags with a white residue, a hypodermic needle, a Jack Daniels handkerchief with white powder residue, a torch, glass pipe with burnt residue and a ceramic mortar in her purse.
Oberdorf's preliminary hearing is set for June 2, 10:15 a.m. in District Judge Marvin Shrawder's courtroom.