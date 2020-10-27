DANVILLE — Two brothers who said they don't get along told conflicting stories in Montour County Court on Tuesday over a protection from abuse order involving their wives.
The testimony came in the indirect criminal contempt hearing for Megan Tucci, 34, of Cooper Township.
Lewis Tucci, 29, of Pepper Hills Trailer Park, in Cooper Township, testified that Megan Tucci, his brother Carmen's wife, made a threat against his wife, Tabatha, to him at the park mailboxes on Aug. 28. Tabatha, who had driven him to the mailboxes, was in the car with their children at the time but didn't hear the threat because she has hearing difficulties, Lewis Tucci said.
He testified that Megan Tucci said to him, "How about I cut your wife's effen throat." He said he originally didn't want to file a complaint, but his wife's uncle, who is a police officer, told him it would be a violation of the PFA not to press charges.
Judge Gary Norton said that is incorrect.
Megan Tucci testified that she never said anything to Lewis Tucci at the mailboxes.
"He (Lewis Tucci) passed my house several times as I was moving out because me and my husband separated," she testified.
She said she waited until he drove past before she grabbed her mail. That's when she saw the PFA complaint, which was filed Aug. 20 ordering her to stay away from Tabatha Tucci.
Carmen Tucci testified his brother Lewis told him in a telephone conversation he was trying to help him out because of Megan emptying his house of all of his furniture. Lewis Tucci again testified, denying he made up the story.
Norton found Megan Tucci guilty of indirect criminal contempt. After her public defender, attorney Robert L. Marks Jr., and Assistant District Attorney Raymond Kessler consulted, they took prison time off the table. The judge ordered her to pay court costs and fined her $300.