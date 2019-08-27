DANVILLE — A motorcyclist was listed in critical condition following a collision with a car at 3:28 p.m. Monday at Railroad Street and Route 11.
Danville Patrolman Devon St. Clair identified the motorcycle driver as Michelle Marquardt, 46, of Mount Carmel.
A Geisinger spokeswoman reported Marquardt was in critical condition at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday.
Glennda Moser, 54, of Millville, was driving the 2016 Ford Fusion and was not injured.
Marquardt, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by a Danville ambulance to Geisinger. She was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson.
St. Clair said the motorcycle was traveling north on Railroad Street through the intersection and the car was making a left turn onto Route 11 north. St. Clair said Moser didn't see the motorcycle "pop up over the hill."
He said Moser would be cited for a left turn violation.
Danville fire companies responded along with the East End Fire Department of Mahoning Township.
Danville police were assisted by police from Mahoning Township and Riverside.