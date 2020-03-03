DANVILLE — The condition has improved of a Danville woman injured in a one-vehicle crash Feb. 21 in Anthony Township.
A Geisinger spokeswoman reported Zena S. Martin, 21, in fair condition Monday morning. She had been listed in critical condition.
State police said she was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Alex K. Horn, 25, of Cogan Station. A 2-year-old girl was reported to have a minor injury and Horn was reported to have a minor injury.
Police said Horn was driving on Route 54, east of Arrowhead Road, when the vehicle went off the south berm, traveled down an embankment, through a field and struck a drain culvert. The truck rolled over several times. Police cited Horn for careless driving.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE