DANVILLE — A Williamsport woman was placed on probation for one year Wednesday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance after police stopped a vehicle April 4, 2018, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. also sentenced Malaysia G. Martin, 22, to pay a $300 fine and gave her credit for 40 days served in jail. She previously pleaded guilty to the charge.
She will remain in the Lycoming County Prison on another charge until Sept. 20, said her attorney, Robert Marks Jr.
State police charged her and Jessica A. Brown, 28, of Williamsport, after stopping Brown, who was driving a 2009 Lincoln sedan, for a traffic violation.
A trooper noticed an odor of marijuana inside the car. He searched the vehicle and found two vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected marijuana.
Brown was charged with giving false identification, criminal conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hill charged Martin with criminal conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.