DANVILLE — A woman, who was charged after a Children and Youth Services official found suspected methamphetamine in her bag while looking for toys for her infant, pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia.
Christine Ahlum, 30, of the Danville area, entered the plea Tuesday before President Judge Thomas James.
James fined her $200.
Her attorney, Leslie Bryden, said her client was doing very well in the Snyder County Treatment Court program.
Mahoning Township police charged her Jan. 4, 2019, after finding a baggie and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine.
A Montour County Children and Youth Services official told police he found a multi-colored icepack with a white lid that he opened and found suspected methamphetamine.
Her bag was in Geisinger's emergency room Jan. 5, according to the charges.
Patrolman Jason Bedisky also found a glass pipe with a small amount of meth in the bag and Ahlum's driver's license.