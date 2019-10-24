DANVILLE — A Paxinos woman plead guilty Wednesdy afternoon to possessing drug paraphernalia.
State police arrested Nicole Lynn Bower Pickering, 34, while investigating a missing TV from a business.
They charged her with possessing heroin and methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia Sept. 9.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder ordered her to pay court costs and fines totaling $748.
Police were called to Eagle Express Lines, at 130 McCracken Road, and made contact with Charles Leitzel in the parking lot. Manager Michael Volin also met him and said Leitzel hadn't worked there since last year.
Leitzel said he was inside the business and knocked over a TV. He brought it out and put it in his van. He told police he believed it was broken and he was going to buy another one. He said he was going to bring the new TV back so no one would notice it was broken. He said the TV wasn't cracked or damaged, but he was going to take it home to make sure it worked.
Volin came out of the building at that time and said a TV was missing from inside.
Isbitski approached Leitzel's vehicle, where Pickering in the front passenger side. As she got out, he observed a suspected meth pipe on the seat. She said she came with Leitzel so he could give her a tour of where he had worked. She said she went inside the building and he showed her around. She then went outside to wait for Leitzel, who came out holding a flat screen TV that was behind the passenger seat.
Police found a small felt bag near the center console with two unknown blue pills, a small plastic canister with suspected meth and a small green bag with suspected meth inside the felt bag. A white and black striped backpack was found in the front of the passenger seat with numerous bills and legal paperwork addressed to Bower Pickering. A purple felt bag contained a capped hypodermic needle, a small zippered plastic bag with suspected meth and a small red glassine bag with suspected heroin, police said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE