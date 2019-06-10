Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.