DANVILLE — A Williamsport woman pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a controlled substance after police stopped a vehicle April 4, 2018, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Malaysia G. Martin, 22, entered the plea before President Judge Thomas James Jr.
He said she faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
James will sentence her after a criminal records check.
State police charged her and Jessica A. Brown, 28, of Williamsport.
Hill stopped Brown, who was driving a 2009 Lincoln sedan, for a traffic violation.
He noticed an odor of marijuana inside the car. He searched the vehicle and found two vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected marijuana.
Brown was charged with giving false identification, criminal conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hill charged Martin with criminal conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.