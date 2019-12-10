DANVILLE — A Danville area woman pleaded guilty to possessing four orange-topped needles to inject narcotics.
Delilah J. Dalton, 21, of Mayberry Township, entered the plea Thursday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who placed her on probation for nine months and ordered her to pay a fine and court costs totaling $540.
Mahoning Township officer Garon Fenstermaker stopped a mini van that Dalton was riding in Oct. 3 on Northumberland Street.
The driver gave him permission to search the van and the officer found the needles in the floor board area where Dalton was sitting.