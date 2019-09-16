DANVILLE — A Danville woman faces up to 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine after pleading guilty Monday to stealing $185,000 from the elderly long-time chairman of the Mayberry Township supervisors.
Heather R. Sharkuski, pleaded guilty to a third-degree theft by deception felony and to two worthless check misdemeanor charges before President Judge Thomas James Jr.
She will also be responsible for paying $185,000 in restitution to David E. Bird, 90, of 136 Wonderview Road.
For the purposes of a plea, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the felony relates to $25,000 to $100,000 stolen.
Sharkuski, who remains in jail, will be sentenced after a criminal records check.
Her attorney, Cory Piontek, had earlier filed a motion for bail, but withdrew that motion following her pleas.
He said she has paid back $250 from writing a worthless check from May 20, 2018, and $700 from a worthless check issued Sept. 30, 2017.
Mattis said Bird, whom she said she has met with extensively, supports the court action.
Sharkuski has been in jail in lieu of straight $150,000 bail since being charged by state police at Stonington.
State police met with Bird July 25, 2018. Bird said Sharkuski was his grandson's girlfriend and she came to his home and called him on the phone numerous times, sometimes twice a day, from Sept. 26, 2016, through Jan. 2, 2018, asking to borrow money.
He said she gave him a number of reasons for needing the money, including to pay Wells Fargo Bank so it could release a $280,000 settlement to her, according to police.