DANVILLE — A Snyder County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of 89 Trazodone 100-mg tablets from a room she cleaned at the Super 8 Motel between May 18 and May 19.
Patricia A. Zimmerman, 28, of Shamokin Dam, entered the plea before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who sentenced her to six months probation and to pay the cost of prosecution.
Tpr. Ellen T. McDermott charged Zimmerman with theft and receiving stolen property of Reva Kay Hall, a travel nurse working at Danville State Hospital who said she carried all her medications in a cloth bag that she placed in a hotel dresser drawer.
Hall told police she takes one daily tablet or as needed. She said she took one the night she checked in and 89 pills were left. She said she returned from work and found the pills missing.
Manager Charles Schlofner told police Zimmerman was assigned to clean the room. He also said several items were reported missing from rooms she cleaned in the month she worked there. A men's bottle of cologne, a bottle of body lotion and cash were reported missing, according to the criminal complaint. When he asked Zimmerman about the cash, she said she thought it was a tip and apparently immediately returned it.