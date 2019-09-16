DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James Jr. released Jessica A. Brown from the Montour County Felony Diversion Program on Monday.
Brown successfully completed the program after pleading guilty to charges related to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery April 4, 2018, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
A state trooper stopped Brown, 29, of Williamsport, for a traffic violation.
He noticed an odor of marijuana inside the car. He searched the vehicle and found two vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected marijuana, according to the charges.
Besides giving false identification, Brown faced charges of criminal conspiracy, possessing a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.