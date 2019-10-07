DANVILLE — A judge sentenced a Danville woman to as many years as he could for the "despicable crime" of stealing a 90-year-old man's life savings of $185,000.
James sentenced Heather R. Sharkuski, 35, to 22 months to seven years in state prison for theft, which will be concurrent to a jail term she is serving in Columbia County. He also ordered her to pay a $500 fine and restitution of $185,000. James sentenced her to consecutive jail terms of three months to two years and two months to one year for two counts of writing worthless checks. He fined her $400 for the checks charges, which are unrelated to the Bird case.
"I went as high as I could go," President Judge Thomas James Jr. told David E. Bird, the long-time chairman of the Mayberry Township supervisors, as Bird left the courtroom with his family Monday.
While Bird didn't speak during or after the sentencing, he had submitted a victim impact statement, which James said "was very nice and real classy." He said it wasn't harsh or hateful.
"It's despicable to take a man's life savings. I don't care if it was drugs or no drugs, there's no excuse and it doesn't mitigate anything," James said. She was a girlfriend of one of Bird's grandsons.
James said he sentenced her in the aggravated range because of the effect on Bird, who has farmed his whole life and still farms, his family and the amount of restitution that will be difficult to get paid back. He said he sentenced her to consecutive terms on the worthless check charges because of the nature of the offenses.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said Bird "is one of the kindest and most generous people you will meet." She said Sharkuski, whom she called a con artist, was only discovered when Bird asked family members and friends for money for her. She strongly urged James to sentence her in the aggravated range.
Sharkuski apologized to the Bird family, saying she took responsibility for her actions and she had no excuses for her actions. Her attorney, Cory Piontek, said she stole because of drugs, mainly opiates. She previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree theft by deception felony and to two worthless check misdemeanor charges.
Sharkuski's Montour County sentence went into effect Monday. She has been jailed in Columbia County on a parole or probation revocation, Montour County Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller said, and was sentenced to four months to one year in the Columbia County Jail. She may not be transferred to state prison until her maximum sentence date expires in Columbia County, which will be in December, he said.
In his statement, Bird said the crime affected him physically and mentally relating to his quality of life, loss of sleep, depression, embarassment, a high level of stress, inability to pay his own bills from January 2018 and having to depend upon his family to cover his monthly expenses. He wrote family members are angry he had to endure this, they are stressed worrying about him, worried about his safety and well-being and they sent him money to help him meet the defendant's requests for more money.
Bird was accompanied by his wife, Cindy, his son, Rodney, and daughter-in-law Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird.
For the purposes of a plea, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis previously said the felony related to $25,000 to $100,000 stolen.
Sharkuski has been in jail since her arrest.
Piontek previously said she paid back $250 from writing a worthless check from May 20, 2018, and $700 from a worthless check issued Sept. 30, 2017.