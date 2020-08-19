“Come with me, Mom says.
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Aug. 18, 1920 — The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified by the 36th state, meeting the threshold for amendment granting women the right to vote to become law.
Aug. 19, 1934 — In Germany, a plebiscite was held in which 89.9 percent of German voters approved granting Chancellor Adolf Hitler additional powers, including the office of president.
Aug. 21, 1959 — President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation admitting Hawaii to the Union as the 50th state.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
This year six doctors at Geisinger Medical Center were proud fathers to see the next generation of family doctors. Their sons followed in their footsteps and graduated from medical school. Dr. David Bush, director Orthopedic Surgery, sons, Jeff and Matt; Dr. Duane Davis; senior vice president and medical director, son Brad; Dr. William Malone, associate in general pediatrics, son, Jamie; Dr. Fred Miller, Dermatology director, sons, Chris and Jeff; Dr. John Skiendzielewski, director of Emergency Medicine, son, Andy, and Dr. Robert Spahr, a physician in Neonatology, son, Chris.
According to the news article, no matter how many other factors went into the decision to enter the medical field, every dad and son put their desire to help people at the top of their list.
Crystal Rothermel was recently awarded a $1,000 merit scholarship from the Continental Fire Company for her volunteer work, extracurricular activities and good academic grades. A photo in the local newspaper included her parents, Dottie and Skip Rothermel, Barry Hendrickson, Rob Hahn and Bob Marks Jr., members of the scholarship committee. John Mordan, chairman, presented the award.
Garrett Krum, 4, of Riverside, was pictured in the local newspaper using all of his concentration as he twisted and turned around a video race track inside a simulator of Jeff Gordon’s car. The simulator was located at the Hawkins Chevrolet dealership in Danville.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Crowds gathered at the East End Fire Company’s festival over the weekend. The yearly fundraiser featured food, refreshments, games and the crowd-pleaser homemade ice cream. (I always looked forward to their homemade ice cream.)
Brenda Wallace and Paul M. Brosious Jr. were crowned Pamona Princess and Prince of 1980-81 during ceremonies at the Montour-DeLong Fair. Lori and Kelly Lazarus, last year’s royal couple, crowned the new prince and princess while Mary E. Styer, region princess, looked on.
Sue Phillips and Joan Y. Morrison, both of Danville, Lynn Ann Levan, of Washingtonville, and Stephen B. McGill, of Riverside, were graduates of the Geisinger Medical Center School of Radiographic Technology.
Fifteen children from Washies Playground remembered the playground’s father, Gus Kooher, by placing flowers on his grave. Placing the flowers were Mr. and Miss Washies 1980, Paul Sticklin and Karen Buck, Kevin Guffey, Glenda Johnson and Angel Hack, Miss Washies, 1979.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Robert J. Hindle, of Turbotville, announced that he was opening a beer distributorship at 104-106 West Center St. in Danville. Hindle was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army parachute infantry as a sergeant in the European Theater.
Danville could now boast of a local girls softball team sponsored by the Friendship Fire Company. The girls were pictured in the local newspaper after just winning a game against Catawissa. They were: Madelaine Hulsizer, Alice Ezzyk, Marty Beiler, Bard Edmondson, Mary Beth Morris, Sally Snyder, Shirley Raup, Peg Raup, Joanne Reibsome, Nancy Klinger and Esther Kline.
The “old timers” showed the “young ‘uns” how to do it in "hoopball," summer basketball league game, played at the Washies Playground.
“Willie Hause, scourge of Ironmen teams of the past, demonstrated his offensive skill by garnering nine points for the bombers in their game with the Eagles. The Eagles, spearheaded by superb ball handling by two oldsters of the 1951-52 championship Ironmen squad,” Joe Hickey and Bob Bloskey, rallied in the final quarter to eke out a 38-36 win. High scorers for the Eagles were Lewis Lee with 18 and Dick Forney with 10 points. (Feel sure Whitey McCloskey wrote the quote in this article.)
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The Danville High School football squad’s daily football practice times appeared in the local newspaper. The schedule included a morning practice from 8 to 11 a.m. The afternoon practice was changed to an evening practice, 6 to 8 p.m., so those boys with jobs would have to opportunity to play on the team.
Sgt. Minor Leighow, of Riverside, returned home after 41 months in the South Pacific where he served as a medical corpsman.
Tech. Sgt. Jacob Kessler, who had an enviable service record, returned to civilian status after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. Sgt. Kessler was a prisoner of war in Romania, after being shot down while on a bombing mission.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The women’s suffrage organization in Pennsylvania was tireless in its efforts to have a referendum as an annex to the Pennsylvania State Constitution in 1915. They decided to launch a campaign to entice male voters and create some excitement. A Chester County activist, Katharine Wentworth Ruschenberger, convinced the members of the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association, with 70,000 members, to make a replica of the Liberty Bell, one of the nation's most enduring symbols of freedom. A casting of the 2,000-pound bronze replica was engraved with "Establish Justice" and was "to remain silent until women were silenced no more." They made plans in 1915 to travel around the state on a multi-county tour with brass bands, flags and banners. They traveled the state from town to town and attracted large crowds. It arrived in Danville after visiting the outlying areas of Montour County. A large suffrage rally was held with prominent speakers. There were large crowds and a band-led parade marching in front of the "Justice Bell." The "Liberty Bell" visited every one of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
The statewide referendum failed.
In 1920, to raise support for the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution, the woman took the bell on the road, again traveling to many states.
After decades of effort on the local and national level by woman suffragists, Congress finally passed the amendment on June 4, 1919.
After Congress approved it, at least 36 states needed to vote to ratify the amendment for it to become part of the U.S. Constitution. Pennsylvania voted to ratify it on June 24, 1919. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee, the last best hope, was the 36th state to ratify, making women’s suffrage legal all across the country. The vote came down to one vote — everyone expected it to fail. Harry Burns, the final person to vote, surprised everyone by voting to ratify the amendment. No one knew that he had a note in his pocket from his mother, “Don’t forget to be a good boy and vote for suffrage.” On Nov. 2 of that year, more than 8 million women across the United States voted in elections for the first time.
After the ratification of the amendment, a celebration was held on Independence Square in Philadelphia, and the "Justice Bell" was rung 48 times, once for every state in the union.
The "Justice Bell" is on display at the National Park in Valley Forge.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.