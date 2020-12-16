DANVILLE — Laura Gipple collected 26 stuffed animals for foster kids last year, with the help of her co-workers at CONCERN in Lewisburg.
With most of the staff working off site this year due to the pandemic, the task seemed a bit more difficult this year for Gipple, who works in behavioral health.
But thanks to the Danville Women of the Moose, Gipple, who is a member, chaired a drive at the lodge and collected 40 stuffed animals to give to foster kids when they are removed from their home.
"Within a week, we had 30," said Sharon Mausteller of Women of the Moose.
"It started last year," Gipple said on Tuesday night, when she presented the donation to her co-worker Christy Thompson, a foster care caseworker at the Lewisburg office of CONCERN, a nonprofit child welfare agency that provides prevention, placement and treatment to children and their families.
Gipple said a group of fans on Facebook of the glam metal band L.A. Guns did similar drives around the country because of their love for the band, which supports a number of causes for people and animals, including the Tracii Guns organization, named after the band's founder.
"Last year, four of us in the country did this," Gipple said. "I'm not sure if they did it this year."
She said Tracii Guns was aware of the drive.
Mausteller said the Moose Lodge and chapter have supported other groups during the pandemic, such as the SPCA, Danville-Riverside Food Bank, Kids Peace, collected winter coats for Good Samaritan, supported the Friendship Fire Company's toy and food drive, held a special wing night for the Danville football team and donated masks and sent greeting cards to shut-ins, as well as donated personal items to Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She said anyone wishing to donate stuffed animals can call 570-523-1297.