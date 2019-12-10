DANVILLE — Judge Gary Norton discharged two women Monday from Montour County's felony diversion program after they successfully completed the one-year program.
They pleaded guilty to a felony and to a misdeameanor. Successful completion of the program results in dismissal of the felony and sentencing on the lesser charge.
Kelly A. Laughlin, 48, of Elysburg, had worked as a cardiac invasive specialist at Geisinger and was charged with removing fentanyl from a vial and replacing it with saline April 20, 2018. Norton fined her $300.
Norton released Destinee M. Fisher from the program. Mahoning Township police charged her in April 2018 with burglary. The judge also ordered her to pay a $300 fine.