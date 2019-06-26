DANVILLE — Woody Wolfe treated retirees to a concert for the first time at the Montour County Senior Center.
He sang and played guitar for the seniors in Danville on Tuesday.
Center Manager Margie Brouse said this was the first time he entertained there.
Tuesday was designated as a beach theme and Wolfe, of Danville, said he liked the attire of the audience.
He recently returned from a camp for children with severe asthma in Arizona and a camp for children with cancer in South Carolina.
Through Heart to Hand Ministry, he continues to visit kids with cancer in hospitals, including Geisinger.
He said he has begun visiting adults in Geisinger's oncology unit.
Wolfe also released a new CD in December, which was recorded in Nashville.
Brouse said the center, along West Mahoning Street, recently added four new members.
The center attracts about 20 people per day. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Seniors can enjoy a hot lunch for a donation through the Aging Office in Columbia and Montour counties. On Tuesdays, a homemade lunch is served.
"We are collecting water bottle caps for crafts for the fair," she said. Seniors make and sell crafts during the Bloomsburg Fair. They may make wreaths from the bottle caps.
The center continues to accept puzzles of 500 pieces or less. "We can exchange puzzles," she said with senior complexes or other centers.