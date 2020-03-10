DANVILLE — A work day will be held to prepare the Kidsville Playground Complex for its reopening.
The work day will start at 9 a.m. April 18 at the complex, at the Washies Playground, the Kidsville Committee decided Monday night.
Chairman Don Lutz said volunteers are welcome and they may bring shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows to spread mulch.
The official reopening of the playground for the season will be May 1.
Committee Treasurer Bonnie Trump said the playground is used all the time.
"There are people there with their families every day which is great," Lutz said.
During the work day, tables will be moved from the old pavilion to the new pavilion. They will be bolted to concrete.
Trump said she received requests from mothers using the playground about installing a shaded canopy. Lutz said the new pavilion can help provide some shade.
Trump said there are canopies of all sizes, shapes and colors and she will research them. "There is no shade. That's a good idea," Lutz said.
Lutz also said the Washies Playground Association LLC has been formed and the nonprofit paperwork needed to provide a board of directors needs to be completed. There will be three people from the community and four people from the Washies Fire Company serving on the board. The fire company will lease the playground complex to the association so it will be able to apply for grants, he said.
He said graffiti on buildings at the playground was quickly cleaned up last fall by Mark Latranyi. Dr. Vic Marks donated money toward the clean-up. Lutz said Marks' Eagle Scout project was at the playground.
Cameras will be installed to deter vandalism.
Lutz said a couple of swings have been replaced at the tot lot.