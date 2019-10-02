MAHONING TWP. — Construction of a 139-unit apartment complex along Bloom Road has begun in earnest.
Developer Todd Keyser of T&S Realty, of Bloomsburg, said Wednesday he and his brother and partner Steve Keyser hope to have two of the five apartment buildings in the Magnolia Court Development up by spring. He said it will to take two years to complete the entire $16 million project.
The developers, township supervisors, Montour County commissioners and representatives of state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser took part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning, though work already was under way to clear the 9.8-acre tract along Bloom Road, near Prosseda Drive.
"It's real," Todd Keyser said later in the day as a backhoe and a couple workers dug out trenches. "Now the real stress begins."
The developers had been doing some earth-moving prior to the groundbreaking, he said.
The development will include five buildings of 27 apartments each and two smaller buildings with homes above and garages underneath.
"These will be 139 luxury 1-3 bedroom condos, some featuring garages," township Supervisor Vice Chairman T.S. Scott wrote in an email. "The facility will include a clubhouse with fitness center and swimming pool and will be offered for lease by T&S Realty.
"The development brings needed housing to the township and county that suits specific demographics," Scott said, adding it also will add to the area's tax base.
Keyser said the developers would like to have units ready for when new resident physicians come in to Geisinger in July.
The Mahoning-Cooper Townships Planning Commission and the supervisors approved the project earlier this year.