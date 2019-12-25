DANVILLE — The stockings were hung in the kennel with care in hopes that an owner soon would be there.
The work doesn't stop, not even on Christmas Day, at the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center in Danville. Although not open to the public, site manager Kristen Szwast, four employees in two shifts and a few volunteers came into the no-kill shelter to clean, feed, walk and socialize with the 12 dogs and 30 cats on Wednesday's holiday.
"It's just another day, so all our dogs need to be walked two times, they need to have food and enrichment," said Szwast. "But we try to make it extra special for them. My daughter and I came in and made homemade cookies for the dogs. We're going to make sure they got a little bit of extra TLC and spoiled and let them know that Santa did visit them."
The employees and volunteers on-site are also taken care of on Christmas with food and hot beverages, said Szwast.
"My staff here is very dedicated," she said. "In animal welfare, you never do it for the money, you do it because it's your passion. My staff loves these animals so much that they are dedicated to taking care of the animals on Christmas."
Five dogs rescued from poor conditions
Last week, police in Port Royal seized 50 dogs and 10 horses from a property in the 1400 block of Matamoras Road in Spruce Hill Township (Juniata County) who were living in poor conditions with deceased animals. The animals were temporarily held at the Friendship Fire Company due to limited kennel space and resources until Perry County Animal Rescue-PCoAR sent out requests to neighboring rescues to help with placing the 50 dogs. The Danville location immediately jumped into action and filled up the dog kennels with five timid pit bull mix dogs about a year old on Sunday, said Szwast.
"They're very sweet, just very scared," she said. "They never had any real human contact, they're not socialized, so my job is to teach them how to be dogs, show them love, show them what a full belly is. They have so much of their life inside unsanitary, cramped and crated conditions with fleas and ticks."
Jennifer Poole, 44, was charged by state police with animal cruelty. She is being held at Mifflin County Prison on $25,000 bail, according to a PennLive report.
Two of the dogs — Bram and Simon — have already been adopted out Brandie, Delilah and Daisy are still looking for their forever homes, said Szwast.
Responsibilities of workers, volunteers
The workers and volunteers must clean, feed, play and make sure the animals are "spoiled rotten" with gifts and stockings with messages about forever-homes and adoptions written on them, said Szwast.
"Some of them might be adopted, but some are still waiting for their forever home, so we're trying to make it as homelike as possible for them," she said.
Faith Hancock, a Bloomsburg University senior from Maryland, and Brianna Frantz, of Danville, did the morning shift at the center on Christmas day. They both said their families understand their love for animals and they planned to visit family in the afternoon.
"We have a lot of shelter dogs that don't get to spend time with families on Christmas, and it's really heartbreaking," said Hancock, an animal care attendant since 2018. "It's nice that we're able to come in and spend a little bit of Christmas with them so they're not alone."
Hancock said it wasn't hard giving up family time on Christmas.
"I love my family, I really do, but they understand that the animals are really important to me; they've always been really important to me," said Hancock. "They're kind of used to it now. Last year, it was the same deal. They get me, they understand that's it's a little bit of a sacrifice."
Frantz said she always loved animals. She works at least four days a week.
"I've always wanted to volunteer here," she said. "
How to adopt
Also among the animals at the center is Tito, a 5-year-old pit bull mix, who was found as a stray in Lancaster in August.
"He's great and approved for older kids, but not good with other pets," said Szwast. "He's super lovable, playful and cuddly. He was adopted for a month, but the owner was moving and couldn't take him with."
Szwast said anyone with interest in adopting Brandie, Delilah, Daisy, Tito or any of the other pets on site should stop by the center at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville. The number to reach the Danville SPCA is 570-275-0340.
"The girls will tell you everything about the animals, the behavior, medical information," she said. "We really try to match you with the best possible fit for your family. We have beautiful play yards where you can meet the animals and hang out with them before you make a decision."
Potential owners need a valid identification card with proof of address and must be able to pass a cruelty check, she said.
"Most of our animals, you can bring home on the very same day, depending on whether we've had them fixed yet," she said.