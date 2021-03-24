“I hear the passing echoes of winter and feel the warming spring on my face.”
— Terri Guillemets
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry ignited the American Revolution with a speech before the Virginia convention in Richmond, stating, “I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”
March 31, 1933, The Civilian Conservation Corps, the CCC, was founded. Unemployed men and youths were organized into quasi-military formations and worked outdoors in national parks and forests.
March 28, 1979, Near Harrisburg, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant accident occurred in which uranium in the reactor core overheated due to the failure of a cooling valve. A pressure relief valve then stuck causing the water level to plummet threatening a catastrophic nuclear meltdown, the accident resulted in the release of radioactive steam into the atmosphere, and created a storm of controversy over the necessity and safety of nuclear power.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville Area High School Key Club was honored by the U.S. Marine Corps' "Toys for Tots" program for its school-wide toy collection. The Danville Borough Police Department, also honored, donated 20 unclaimed bikes to the Susquehanna Valley Detachment Marine Corps "Toys for Tots."
Key Club Adviser Marsha Kouf, Key Club President Stephanie Haas, Dick Roberts, chaplain of the Corps and Danville Borough Police Chief Rae Leighow were pictured in the local newspaper.
Boy Scouts Matthew Long and Cody Johnson were pictured in The Danville News as they shoveled and raked a compost base into the site of a new outdoor classroom at Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School. The Scouts laid a layer of mulch over the compost and placed benches in the area so students could hold class outside during those hot summer school days.
Van Wagner and Matthew Harrison entertained a crowd of fans at the Pine Barn Inn during a release party for Wagner’s fourth album "Going Back to Bald Top."
Erica Heath was pictured in the local newspaper sliding her postcard into the mail slot during a recent visit to the Danville Post Office by students of the St. Cyril Academy Preschool and Kindergarten. Among the things students learned from Supervisor Dan Reinaker was the post office handled an average of 170 feet of mail a day with 227 letters to a foot, and there were 10 to 12 feet of mail on the average route.
The Elks announced yearly awards at a recent meeting. Debbie Wolfe, accepting the “Citizen of the Year” award for her husband “Woodie” Wolfe, Donald Cope, who won “Elk of the Year,” Mark Kessler, “Officer of the Year,” and Elk President Mick Brady were in a local newspaper photo.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Danville High School wrestling team advanced an unprecedented eight wrestlers to the PIAA State Tournament: Jim Martin, Rob Meloy, Rich Riley, Don Fausnaught, Tim Donahoe, Brian Stamm, Kim Schooley and Paul Wysocki. Danville’s wrestling coach Ron Kanaskie was named “Coach of the Year” for the second year in a row at the PIAA Class AA state tournament.
Paul Wysocki was crowned state champion at 185 pounds, Danville’s first-ever champ, and lead the Ironmen to a “commendable” third place. Jim Martin was in fifth place after losing in semi-final action. Brian Stamm lost in the finals.
Mayor Donald Becker was pictured in the local newspaper signing a proclamation declaring March 30 as “Doctor’s Day” with Leann Patal and Wendy Strohmeyer, from the Montour County Medical Society Auxiliary and the Geisinger House Staff Wives Association, whose organizations would honor local physicians on that date.
A red carnation, the official flower of Doctor’s Day, was given to every staff resident and local physicians. Antique surgical instruments were on display in the Geisinger lobby.
The Danville High School chess team won a second-place victory in the Eastern Pennsylvania Scholastic Chess Tournament. A total of 10 teams competed on an individual basis. Danville had four players representing the school at the event, including Mike Koons, Russell Freas, Kevin Aucker and Bill Pursel, captain. Aucker won sixth place, Koons, eighth, Pursel, ninth and Freas, 17th. Forty candidates participated in the contest.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The widow of the late Edward F. “Judy” Price presented the Geisinger Memorial Hospital and Foss Clinic a gift of $25,000 for use in construction of the proposed Youth Pavilion at the medical center.
The gift announcement was made during the intermission of an “Evening with Mark Twain” presented at the Danville High School auditorium by Professor George William Smith of McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago, sponsored by the wives of professional and administrative employees at the institution.
Claude Wells, Geisinger Development Director, announced the beloved “Judy” Price memorial gift as he read a letter from Price to Dr. L. F. Bush, Geisinger chief of staff: “As you know, my husband Edward was most favorably disposed to Geisinger Memorial Hospital. He believed that its future would be even greater than its past. It was his wish to provide some tangible expression of the confidence and good will he felt for the hospital."
Patricia Redka and Carol Backenstoe were winners of the annual Danville Junior High School Science Fair. Hurley Baylor, science teacher, presented trophies to the girls at an assembly program. Other pupils recognized were: Steve Fredrickson, Larry Smith, Nancy Hinkel, Becky Eifert, Sue Fahlund, Eddie Rhoades, Katherina Amacher and Larry Lowe.
Lewis Forney, recently retired from the coal business, began coal dredging from the bottom of the Susquehanna River with his father fifty years earlier. At that time the demand and the price for coal was high. The mines near the Wilkes Barre Scranton area were booming. He owned one tube boat, one dredge and six flat boats.
The firm was taken over by his brother, Charles, and provided coal for sale at their place of business.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Sgt. Andrew J. Steinman, son of Alex Steinman, of Riverside, was stationed at Clovis, New Mexico Army Air Field as a member of the AAP Task Force Group 15, taking part in Joint Army-Navy Task Force One.
The organization was tasked with carrying out the atomic bomb test in the Marshall Islands. Steinman was a member of the Air Instrumentation and Test Unit of Task Group 15 which operated the B-17 drone and mother airplanes to be flown in the tests. The “pilotless” drone was operated by a specialty controlled jeep mechanism. The ground jeep operation both took off and landed the “drone” without a human hand at the controls. The AAP Task Group was commanded by Brig. General Roger M. Ramey under Major Gen. W. E. Kepner, deputy commander for Aviation for Vice Admiral W.H.P. Blandy’s Task Force One.
Steinman, a 1944 Danville graduate, graduated from the Buckingham Army Air Field Gunnery School at Fort Myers Florida early in 1945 and was transferred to the Army Air Force Base in N.M. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in September, 1945.
Two World War II veterans began a “new venture” as garage operators. Harold Amig and Charles Quinton purchased the automobile garage and service station at 106 Lower Mulberry St. from Myron Shultz. The garage did general car repairs, body and fender work, washing and cleaning.
Amig was discharged from military service in 1945 after serving as an infantryman. Charles Quinton received his honorable discharge in 1945 after serving as a ground crew airplane mechanic attached to the Air Force. Both served in the European Theatre of Operations.
The Danville Livestock Market had its biggest sale this spring when 61 buyers and 509 consignors patronized the sale. Ronald D. West, operator of the market, stated that the 509 consignors were the largest ever represented at the Danville market. Total sales were $41,642.21 for 1,121 head while last week the sales were $36,244.97 for 908 head. He claimed the market was attracting larger packers as well as the smaller butcher buyer, also added the market has become the “mecca” for horse sales.
